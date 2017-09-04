Record-high levels of tourism as Passover approaches

According to the Israeli tourism ministry, Israel is seeing record-high levels in tourism on the eve of the Passover holiday.

The ministry reported that, in March 2017, 293,000 tourist entries were recorded - a 22% increase on March 2016.

Similarly, in the three months January-March 2017, a record 739,000 tourist entries were recorded - a 24% increase on the same period last year.

Tourism Minister Yariv Levin noted the developments, claiming that the record-high level of tourism was no accident.

“For the past few consecutive months, we are witnessing record highs in" incoming tourism and I am pleased that March is also a record month for tourist entries. This is not coincidence – this is a result of policy. We are implementing marketing activities and taking innovative steps to brand Israel and we are bringing new airlines and routes into the country – and all this is proving itself, month after month.

“This significant increase is making a significant contribution to the Israeli economy and to the labor market. Israel is an attractive and varied tourism destination and we are proving that if we work correctly, it is possible to bring tourists here. I am convinced that if we continue on this path, we will see significant increases in incoming tourism in the future.”