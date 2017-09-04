Watch: IDF runs experiment on brand-new infantry vehicle

Haeitan is a new, fast, multipurpose infantry vehicle, able to travel 56 mph or more.





Israel's Defense Ministry together with the IDF's ground forces recently completed a series of experiments with the Haeitan infantry fighting vehicle.

The experiments simulated traveling in difficult road and weather conditions, and took place both in the Negev and in the Golan Heights.

Haeitan is an advanced multipurpose infantry fighting vehicle, intended for battle and various difficult road conditions.

When its development is completed, Haeitan will be the most advanced and protected wheeled vehicle in the world. It will be equipped with an active advanced protection system, similar to the Merkava 4 tanks and the Namer, as well as with an additional and unique protection system.

Haeitan's greatest advantage will be its excellent mobility to move in various field conditions, as well as its ability to move at a speed of 90 kilometers (56 miles) per hour or more, without treads.