ISIS massacres civilians fleeing Mosul

A displaced Iraqi girl carries a child as they arrive at Hammam al-Alil camp, south of Mos

140 Iraqi civilians in Mosul have been brutally killed by ISIS this week and their bodies were hung from electricity poles, Kurdish security forces said.

The murdered civilians were killed attempting to flee Mosul as the Iraqi army attempted to retake the city from ISIS.

ISIS has made Mosul its "capital" city, and Mosul is the terror group's last major stronghold in Iraq.

One man told Reuters that he identified a relative as one of the four Mosul residents hung from an electricity pole in the city's Tenek district.

"Their appearance was shocking. We weren’t able to get them down and they have been there for two days," he told Reuters.

According to the United Nations, ISIS killed at least 307 Mosul residents between February 17 and March 22. However, the battle over Mosul, waged between the Iraqi government and ISIS, has continued for nearly six months.

Despite the Iraqi' government's previous instructions not to leave Mosul, the government is currently trying to safely evacuate all civilians.

Nearly 600,000 civilians still remain trapped in Mosul's Old City, the UN said.