6 dead in US strikes on Syria

Six dead, seven injured in US missile strikes on Syria. Opposition groups claim Syrian general among the dead.

US missile strikes on Syria late Thursday night killed six and wounded seven, Syrian officials claim.

Two guided missile destroyers, the USS Ross and the USS Porter, fired a total of 59 Tomahawk surface-to-surface missiles at the Al Shayrat airbase in Syria, which intelligence officials believe was used as the staging ground for Tuesday’s sarin gas attack on a suburb of Idlib.

"A total of 59 [missiles] targeted aircraft, hardened aircraft shelters, petroleum and logistical storage, ammunition supply bunkers, air defense systems, and radars," said Pentagon spokesman Jeff Davis.

The Syrian military claims six fatalities have been reported thus far, after another Syrian official reported five deaths.

Governor of the Homs province in Syria, Talal Barazai, told The Associated Press Friday morning that five people had been killed in the missile strikes, including three soldiers and two civilians.

A Syrian opposition monitor claimed four soldiers were killed in the attack, including a general.

The Kremlin condemned the strikes Friday, calling them "an act of aggression" and a "violation of international law".

But the UK said it supported President Trump's "appropriate response", noting the strikes were in direct response to the sarin gas attack on Tuesday, which left as many as 100 dead and hundreds more injured.

"The UK Government fully supports the US action, which we believe was an appropriate response to the barbaric chemical weapons attack launched by the Syrian regime, and is intended to deter further attacks,” a spokeswoman for the British government said.