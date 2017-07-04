Watch: IDF operation in terrorist's village

IDF forces prepare for demolition of terrorist's home after attack, confiscate stolen vehicles found in village.





Loading....





Israeli security forces operated early Friday morning in the village of Silwad in Samaria, home of the terrorist responsible for Thursday's deadly terror attack which took the life of Elhai Taharlev near the town of Ofra.

During the pre-dawn raid, IDF forces took the terrorist's brother into custody, confiscated Israeli work permits held by relatives of the terrorist, and recovered six stolen vehicles found in the village.

In addition, 40,000 shekels ($10,950) in terror funds were found and confiscated.

An IDF engineering unit mapped out the terrorist's home in preparation for its demolition.





Loading....



