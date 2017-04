Arab-Israeli journalist Lucy Aharish blasts 'traitorous' Arab leaders for turning a blind eye to the suffering of civilians in Syria.

Last December, Arab-Israeli journalist Lucy Aharish garnered international attention with a viral video blasting world leaders for their failure to intervene in the ongoing Syrian civil war, which she dubbed a “holocaust”.

This week, following a deadly chemical weapon attack near the rebel-held city of Idlib, Aharish took aim at Arab leaders, calling “traitors” for turning a blind eye to the plight of civilians killed in a war that has rage for six years.