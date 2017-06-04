Soldier murdered near Ofra: Elhai Taharlev

A fighter in the IDF’s Golani Brigade, Elhai Taharlev, was identified as the soldier murdered in the car attack this morning.

A fighter in the IDF’s Golani Brigade, Elhai Taharlev, 20, from the community of Talmon the western Binyamin region has been identified as the soldier who was murdered this morning, Thursday in a car-ramming attack at the Ofra junction.

Elhai Taharlev studied at the Mekor Hayim high school yeshiva in Kfar Etzion in Judea and, afterward, at the hesder yeshiva in Tekoa in the region. He leaves behind parents, three brothers and three sisters.

The Talmon community in which Elhai lived said in response: "On the eve of the Passover holiday, the Taharlev family and, with them, the community members in Talmon received the bad news. Dear Elhai of the community was murdered. A talented youth, modest, and very, very loved. The pain breaks the hearts of friends, neighbors, kids in the youth group and all the members of the community who new Elhai and loved him."

"This is the third neighbor we are losing: Roi Arbel, father of 5; Gil-ad Shaar; and Elhai Taharlev. All three were murdered in different parts of the Land on their way home, to their families, and were taken by evil people. Spring won't bring comfort to the great pain. We embrace the family, ask the Creator of the Universe that he put an end to our troubles."

"We believe that we can overcome our enemies, and that we will."