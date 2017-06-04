Hamas hangs three Gaza 'collaborators' with Israel

Gaza's Hamas rulers hanged three men they accused of collaborating with Israel in the elimination of senior Hamas official Mazen Faqha.

Gaza's Hamas rulers hanged three men they accused of collaborating with Israel Thursday following calls for revenge for the elimination of one of their commanders last month, an AFP journalist reported.



Hamas says that the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad and its "collaborators" killed Mazen Faqha in the Gaza on March 24, but has offered no evidence.



According to Hamas, Faqha formed cells for the Islamist group's military wing in the Samarian cities of Tubas, where he was born, and Jenin.



The men who were hanged on Thursday were not implicated in his killing but the Islamist group has pledged "radical measures" against Palestinians who "collaborated" with Israel.



Hamas has offered "collaborators" with Israel a chance to turn themselves in and receive clemency.



"The doors of repentance will be open for one week, from Tuesday, April 4 to Tuesday, April 11," Hamas officials said on Tuesday.



Hamas also tightly restricted movement out of the enclave following the shooting.

