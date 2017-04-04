Bennett: We have reached record levels of influence

Jewish Home leader and Education Minister Naftali Bennett attended a pre-Pesach celebration Tuesday together with Jewish Home party members and some 150 party activists.

Other attendees included Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, Deputy Defense Minister Rabbi Eli Ben-Dahan, Jewish Home faction leader Shuli Mualem and Knesset members Nissan Slomianski and Motti Yogev. Participants watched a showing of a new movie about Israel's first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion.

Bennett addressed the gathering and said that "the values of the Jewish Home party are leading the state of Israel today. It is influencing the realms of education, law, settlement and security. We have brought the Jewish Home party to a record level of influence since it was founded and from here we must go further and further. We have never had such an influence and because of our strength we must also display greater responsibility.

Jewish Home Director-General Nir Orbach also welcomed participants and said that "next week the Jewish nation will celebrate the festival of freedon which symbolizes the exodus of the Jewish nation from subjugation to freedom. There is no better time to watch a movie about prime minister Ben Gurion and to recall his basic Zionist and the joint values we share and also to witness the great message which the Jewish Home party brings to the Jewish nation in our time.