Israel Video That Went Viral See Why This Israel Advocacy Video Went Viral For the graphics in this segment please visit
www.marklangfan.com/stakelbeckgraphics.html

INN:map map of Israel With almost 100,000 views on Youtube, this English video below (with Hebrew subtitles) presents the case for Israel in 9 minutes. Using visual aids in the form of maps, the presenter guides viewers to an increased understanding of Israel’s strategic value to the West and what exactly the Israeli-Palestinian is all about. https://youtu.be/GUNN5QwQh6s