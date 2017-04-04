'There is no freeze. We will build in Judea and Samaria'

There is no building freeze in Judea and Samaria, according Deputy Defense Minister Rabbi Eli Ben-Dahan.

"We do not have a coalition crisis, but rather differences of opinion among the coalition parties," Rabbi Ben-Dahan told Arutz Sheva. "The positions of the Jewish Home party regarding the settlements is different from those of the Likud. We submitted the bill to apply sovereignty to Ma'aleh Adumim...The Prime Minister is the one who decides on [Likud] policy."

"We felt that it was possible to reach broader agreements with Trump and that it was possible to change the discourse and the worldview which we have seen for decades since the Oslo Accords, that of two states for two peoples. Anyone with eyes can see that the chances of that happening are zero. Unfortunately the Prime Minister did not accept our opinion. The differences of opinion will continue, but we have not reached the breaking point of the coalition."

"We were interested in having much broader construction, but with the parameters approved by the cabinet, we changed the perception. There will not be a freeze. Building in Judea and Samaria will occur within the parameters set by the cabinet, but this is still a complete change from what happened during Obama's term."

He also addressed the expansion of infrastructure in Judea and Samaria, such as the paving of a new road leading to the town of El Matan in Samaria. The road will be wider and more brightly lit, making it safer.

"The great news, which comes from the security news, is also the fact that the road will strengthen the community as an attractive settlement where the public will have an interest in buying apartments," Rabbi Ben-Dahan said.