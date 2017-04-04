Watch: Trump donates first salary

Trump donates his first salary to the National Parks Service.

President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he was donating his first salary to the National Parks Service, NBC News reported.

The first quarter salary — totaling $78,333 — was given ceremoniously to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke at the outset of Monday's White House Press briefing and Press Secretary Sean Spicer presented an enlarged check.

"The president is personally proud to contribute the first quarter of his salary to the important mission of the Parks Service, which is preserving our country's national security," Spicer said as he handed the check to Zinke and Superintendent of the Harper's Ferry Parks cite, Brandy Berg.

The check was "every penny the president received from the first quarter" since his inauguration on January 20, Spicer told reporters.

With the donation, Trump made good on an early promise that he would donate his salary, though originally the idea was that he'd donate to charity.

The National Parks Service was chosen from a list of options presented to Trump by counsel, according to NBC News.