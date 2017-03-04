Watch: Security camera catches St. Petersburg explosions

Security camera video of explosions at subway station in St. Petersburg circulating on social media.

A security camera video showing Monday's explosions at a subway station in St. Petersburg, Russia, is circulating on social media.

11 people were killed in the two explosions and at least 50 were injured.

The attack occurred while Russian President Vladimir Putin was in St. Petersburg for a meeting with the President of Belarus.

Putin said that Russian authorities were investigating all possible causes for the explosions, "including the suspicion of terrorism."