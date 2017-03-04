New video explains relevance of Passover sacrifice today

Just in time for Passover, the Temple Institute has released a video explaining why, in its view, the Torah commandment of Korban Pesach - the Paschal Lamb sacrifice - is required this year in Jerusalem, even without the re-building of the Holy Temple. In the four-minute animated presentation, Rabbi Chaim Richman, Co-Founder and International Director of the Temple Institute walks viewers through halakhic sources. This is the fourth in the "Holy Temple Myth Busters" series which has already accumulated tens of thousands of views on the organization’s YouTube page of over 5 million total views.

The Korban Pesach is a fundamental religious requirement for all Jews on the eve of Passover, and the holida takes its name from the offering itself. The lamb offering is eaten as part of a matzah sandwich at the end of the Seder meal.

The Temple Institute has been educating Jews worldwide about the importance of the Korban Pesach for over three decades. However, this is the first time that an English explanation has been prepared with all relevant Torah sources in a way fit for everyone from laymen to scholars. According to Jewish law, the Temple Institute says, the offering is an obligation for all Jews and must be prepared on the Temple Mount on the eve of Passover, even in the absence of a Holy Temple.

Rabbi Chaim Richman, Co-Founder and International Director of the Temple Institute explained: “Despite the current political reality which makes it difficult for the people of Israel to conduct the actual Korban Pesach on the Temple Mount, nonetheless the commandment is still in force. It is still the very essence of Pesach.”



The Rabbi added: “Even within the Torah observant world, many people don’t realize the importance of this Mitzvah and the fact that we are still obligated to perform it. It is our hope that by presenting the sources in black and white, people will internalize the message and revitalize their Seders – and their consciousness – as to the preeminence of the Passover offering. In 2,000 years the Korban Pessach has never been more relevant than today, in the re-born State of Israel, fifty years after the liberation of the Temple Mount.” Concluding: “We all declare ‘Next Year in Jerusalem’ at the Passover seder – what we really mean is, ‘Next year may we bring the Passover offering!’ It is high time that we take our own words seriously.”



The Temple Institute is the world leader in research and preparation for the Holy Temple. In addition to educational activity focused on the centrality of the Temple Mount and Holy Temple, the Institute has also recreated over 60 sacred vessels for use in the Third Holy Temple, which can be seen at their Visitors Center in the Old City of Jerusalem.