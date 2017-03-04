Attempt to smuggle diving suits into Gaza thwarted

The suits are intended, according to suspicions, to serve terrorists in the Gaza strip, including the ‘naval commandos’ of Hamas.

Security forces at the Kerem Shalom border crossing near Gaza thwarted an attempt to smuggle some 30 professional diving suits into Gaza.

The suits are intended, according to suspicions, to serve terrorists in the Gaza strip, including the ‘naval commandos’ of Hamas.

The suits were hidden in a seemingly simple package of sports clothing imported internationally to the PA, and sent from there to Gaza.

The package was confiscated and an investigation was opened to locate those involved in the smuggling attempt.