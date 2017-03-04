Ex-Minister Gideon Saar to announce return to politics

After nearly three-year sabbatical from politics, former Minister of Education and Interior set for comeback.

After a two-and-a-half year break from political life, one of the most prominent figures with the Likud is set to make a comeback.

Former Education and Interior Minister Gideon Saar is slated to address a Likud party conference Monday evening in the northern coastal city of Akko. During the address, Saar is expected to announce his return to politics.

In September 2014, Saar announced he would be leaving the Knesset to spend more time with his wife Geulah and their son, David. Since then, the couple have had a daughter, Shira.

A month ago, Saar publicly discussed his plans to return to the politics, adding that he intended to stay with the Likud. Prior to his announcement there had been some speculation Saar would run on a joint list with former Defense Minister Moshe Yaalon.

“Life outside of politics is so much better; its higher quality and more relaxed than political life,” said Saar. “I really enjoy what I do and of course family life.”

Nevertheless, said Saar, he would seek to return to the Knesset on the Likud list.

“I will return from my sabbatical to look for a mandate from the public. When that will happen and how it will happen – let’s wait and be patient. I know the path back [to politics] and I will do it at the right time. I intend to return to public service and I will announce it when the time is right. When I return to politics, I will go back to my movement – the Likud.”