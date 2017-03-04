PA media boasts: 93 attacks in one month

Palestinian Arab website releases data showing that 93 terrorist attacks against Israelis were carried out during the month of March.

The Palestinian Arab Al-Intifada website on Sunday published new statistical data regarding the “Al-Quds Intifada”, the name used by Palestinian Arab terrorist groups to describe the wave of violent attacks against Israelis which began in October of 2015.

According to the report, the number of terrorists killed during the “intifada” reached 298 during the month of March, and Israel still holds the bodies of seven terrorists.

93 attacks were carried out during the month of March in what the terrorists consider “occupied Palestinian territories”, according to the website. Among those, there were seven shooting attacks, three cold-weapon attacks, one car-ramming attack and more than 69 attacks on soldiers and "settlers", including throwing firebombs and pipe bombs that caused injuries to 39 “settlers”.

As well, the website reported of clashes in 292 points of friction with Israeli security forces in Judea and Samaria, Jerusalem, as well as in other parts of Israel and Gaza, in which 138 Palestinians were injured.