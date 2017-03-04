Watch: Small child rescued from pit

Four-year old child pulled from 13-foot deep pit in backyard in Kiryat Shemona.





A four-year old boy was rescued after he fell into a 13-foot-deep pit in the backyard of his family’s home in Kiryat Shemona in northern Israel on Sunday.

Police were called to the scene after the boy fell into the pit, and a Fire and Rescue team was quickly deployed as well.

Emergency responders from the MDA were also on hand to provide first aid once the child was extricated from the pit.

The child was evacuated to Ziv Hospital in Tzfat after being pulled from the pit. Hospital officials say the boy’s injuries are light, and he should be released tomorrow.