Arrests after Jerusalem Arabs glorify terror attacks on Jews

Two Arab men from eastern Jerusalem arrested for praising terrorists and glorifying terror attacks against Jews on social media.

On Sunday, Jerusalem district police requested that the arrests of two Jerusalem Arabs accused of spreading anti-Semitic incitement be extended.

The two men, residents of eastern Jerusalem ages 24 and 20, reportedly publicized video clips, images, and comments on Facebook praising terrorists who committed acts of terror against Jews in Israel.

Police arrested the two men several days ago and brought them in for questioning. During the arrests, officers conducted searches of the suspect’s residences to gather material in support of a possible indictment.

After compiling evidence against the two, investigators filed a request with the district prosecutor to open a formal investigation of the incitement. On Sunday, police filed a request for a pre-arraignment hearing to extend the suspects’ arrests until the end of legal proceedings against them.