Regavim Applauds Interior Committee Passage of “Kamenetz Bill”

Israel's Knesset will convene this week in a special session, despite the current winter recess, to vote on the approval of Amendment 109 of the Planning and Building Law.

The amendment calls for increased enforcement by authorities in regard to building and construction violations.



Known as the “Kamenetz Bill” drafted by Deputy Attorney General Erez Kamenetz, the vote is expected to pass in its second and third readings in the Knesset after its approval during a meeting on the bill held by the Interior Committee on Sunday.



The law will allow local municipalities to enforce building laws, give building inspectors more authority to do their jobs, prevent criminals from abusing the justice system for their benefit, and more.



"Regavim" welcomed Sunday's committee approval, and the early vote on the law.

The Regavim organization deals with land ownership issues and works to fight illegal building in Israel. For several years, Regavim has been lobbying for such a bill, in order to give Israeli authorities the tools they need to enforce the land laws concerning illegal building and construction.