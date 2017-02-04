President Rivlin meets with Procurator-General of China

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Sunday morning met at his residence the Procurator-General of the People's Republic of China, Cao Jianming.

Jianming was accompanied by Israel's Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit.

Rivlin welcomed the Jianming saying, "As an Israeli, as a Jerusalemite, and a student of the law, it is a great pleasure to welcome you.

"We know your great nation is so important to the whole world, and we are proud of our relationship with China: on a G2G basis, on a B2B basis and between people. We are very honored to have you as our guest.

"No one can compete with the combination of China and Israel."

Thanking Rivlin, Jianming said, "I cannot agree with you more of the need to strengthen our diplomatic relations and also the relations between our two judicial systems.

"We are honored to visit at the invitation of Attorney General Mandelblit – it is our first time in Israel and I wish to express my appreciation and convey the warm regards of President Xi.

"We are, I believe, two great nations, and I believe this is because we have known hardship and difficult times but have faced these hardships and - like the Phoenix - risen from the fire to realize better times.

"I will work together with Mr. Mandelblit to see how we can strengthen the relations and cooperation between our two countries."

The two leaders also speak about the importance of innovation and development in every field, and of the growing cooperation between the two countries, especially following Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's visit to China in March 2017.