Border Police Officer A., who eliminated the terrorist who stabbed three on Saturday, told about how several Border Police officers chased the terrorist into a residential building.

"During our shift in the Old City, we received a report that two people had been stabbed by a terrorist," A. said. "When I arrived, I asked where the terrorist had fled to, and they pointed to a residential building.

"I ran into the building, and suddenly the terrorist ambushed me with a knife in his hand. I shot a few bullets and managed to neutralize him."

Israel's Border Police said the officers worked determinedly to find the armed terrorist, and succeeded in neutralizing him.

"The officers worked quickly and professionally to end the security threat and prevent additional injuries to innocent people," a Border Police spokesman said.

The terrorist, who was later identified as 17-year-old Ahmed Zahlr Razel from Shechem (Nablus) in Samaria, managed to stab A. before A. shot and eliminated him.