The man who returns the lost souls

72 new immigrants from the Bnei Menashe Jewish community in India arrived in Israel for the first time last month.

They joined 30 other members of the Bnei Menashe community who were brought to Israel by the Shavei Israel organization this week, in cooperation with the Immigrant Absorption Ministry. The immigrants came from the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram.

All 102 immigrants will reside in Nazareth, which is already home to hundreds of members of the Bnei Menashe community.

Upon arriving at Ben Gurion Airport, the olim (immigrants to Israel) recited the Shema prayer for the first time in the land of Israel.

Shavei Israel Founder and CEO Michael Freund said that the arrival of the 102 olim marked the start of Operation Menashe 2017.