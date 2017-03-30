'It's a great honor to help Chabad'

MK Smotrich tours Chabad institutions in Beitar Illit, Kfar Chabad. 'I'll do whatever I can to help.'

MK Bezalel Smotrich (Jewish Home) toured a number of institutions in Beitar Illit and Kfar Chabad affiliated with the Chabad movement on Thursday, accompanied by Beitar Illit councilman Yeky Hershkof and Rabbi Yaakov Miyuhas.

During the tour of the two towns, Smotrich met with representatives from a number of non-profit organizations operated by members of the Chabad community, including the Hapansaim youth group; Yad Leyeled Hamiyuhad, which provides assistance to children with special needs; and Ohalei Temimim Hasdei Shimshon, which distributes clothing to low income families.

Smotrich praised the Chabad movement during his tour, and pledged to render whatever assistance he can.

“Chabad is a worldwide organization of charity and giving, and because they do not want to get caught up in factionalism, they are not associated with a party [to represent them politically],” said Smotrich.

“It is a great honor for me to help Chabad in their work on behalf of the Jewish people. The wonderful work done by Chabad transcends groups and sectors, and I believe that the state must help and support their extensive activities as much as possible.”

“I learned a great deal today, and I hope to deepen my understanding of the issues, and I’ll strive to help the important work being done by Chabad around the country as much as possible.”