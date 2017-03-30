No bail for St. Louis man accused of bomb threats against JCCs

Leftist journalist accused of carrying out at least 8 bomb threats against Jewish institutions does not request bail.

JTA - A former journalist from St. Louis accused of making at least eight bomb threats against Jewish Community Centers and the Anti-Defamation League appeared in federal court in New York and did not request bail.

Juan Thompson, 31, who made some of the threats in the name of a former romantic partner he had been cyber stalking and some in his own in an attempt to portray himself as being framed, appeared in Manhattan Federal Court on Wednesday.

He was indicted on one count of cyber stalking for the threats, which federal prosecutors say were copycat crimes during a wave of nearly 150 bomb threats to JCCs and other Jewish institutions since the beginning of the year.

He was arrested on March 3 for the threats, which carry a penalty of up to five years in prison and a fine up to $250,000. Nearly three weeks later, an Israeli-American teen was arrested in Israel for allegedly making the bulk of the threats.

After not making a case to receive bail, which was denied at the time of his arrest, Thompson will likely remain in jail until his next hearing on April 10.

The FBI complaint says Thompson threatened institutions including the ADL, JCCs in San Diego and New York City, schools in New York and Michigan, and a Jewish history museum in New York City.