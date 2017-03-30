Watch: Hamas puts Israeli officials in the crosshairs

New propaganda poster and video by Hamas and its supporters show top Israeli officials in the crosshairs of a sniper rifle.

A new poster released by supporters of the Hamas terror organization threatens the lives of Israeli ambassadors abroad, picturing them inside the crosshairs of a weapon.

The poster shows four Israeli ambassadors - Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer, Ambassador to China Zvi Heifetz, Ambassador to New Zealand Itzhak Gerberg, and Ambassador to Singapore Yael Rubinstein - each surrounded by the crosshairs of a rifle. The poster announces, “We are ready for the challenge. We will live and see who is stronger.”

The poster is strongly evocative of a video released last night by Hamas. In that video, various Israeli defense officials and top military brass are shown within the crosshairs of a sniper rifle, after which the video threatens: “the type of payback will be in accordance with the deed.”

Hamas has been strengthening its propaganda efforts after top Hamas terrorist Mazen Faqha was shot dead last week.

Hamas blamed Israel for the killing, also saying that it believed the killers to have received help from inside Gaza.

Following the shooting, Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal said that “the military and political leadership of Hamas is ready to meet the occupier's challenge."