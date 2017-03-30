'The administration prioritizes the bond with Israel'

David Friedman was on Wednesday sworn in as United States Ambassador to Israel by Vice President Mike Pence.

“I’m very proud to say that my nomination represents the first time in American history that the U.S. Ambassador to Israel was nominated by the President as early as the first day of his presidency,” Friedman said in remarks after the swearing in ceremony.

“I’m equally proud to say that this is the first time in American history that the U.S. Ambassador to Israel was the first ambassador approved by the Senate and given the Oath of Office.”

“Those facts speak volumes about how highly the Trump-Pence administration prioritizes our unbreakable bond with the State of Israel,” Friedman added.

He noted that he looks forward to working with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson “to promote peace and stability within the Middle East.”

“My children and most of my grandchildren are here. They are everything to me. Seeing the pride in their eyes inspires me to take on this new task with great energy and enthusiasm.”

Pence, who spoke before the swearing in ceremony, said that President Donald Trump “is a lifelong friend of Israel and the Jewish people, and under his leadership, if the world knows nothing else, the world will know this: America stands with Israel.”

“One of the clearest signs of the President’s commitment to the State of Israel and to its people is in his choice of David Friedman as America’s Ambassador to Israel,” continued Pence, who told Friedman, “You were literally born for this job. It’s because of families like yours that the Jewish people are such a beautiful thread and fabric of this nation.”

“In over 35 years as a successful lawyer, you’ve always made it a priority to support Israel’s peace, security and prosperity, and you’ve worked tirelessly to deepen the friendship between our two nations.”

“You’ve always been quick to rise to Israel’s defense from those who would condemn her, because in your heart you know that those who hate Israel hate Israel not for what she does wrong, but for what she does right,” said Pence, who also said that Friedman’s care of compassion for Israel “is an inspiration to the President and an inspiration to us all.”