Watch: Trump envoy receives blessing from Ponevezh Rosh Yeshiva

Jason Greenblatt receives blessing from Rabbi Gershon Edelstein for success in peacemaking efforts.

Jason Greenblatt, US President Donald Trump's peace envoy, received a blessing Wednesday from Rabbi Gershon Edelstein, the Rosh Yeshiva of the Ponevezh Yeshiva, Channel 2 reported.

Greenblatt had returned to Jerusalem from Jordan, where he met with PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas and other Arab leaders to discuss the Arab-Israeli peace process.

Greenblatt, and Orthodox Jew, received a blessing for success in his task to bring peace between Israel and its Arab neighbors from Rabbi Edelstein.

"He who seeks to do good deeds will receive aid from heaven," Rabbi Edelstein said.