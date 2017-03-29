Terrorist who lynched 2 IDF reservists to be released

Terrorist who took part in horrific lynching and murder of 2 soldiers in Ramallah to be released following plea bargain.

Hatem Khalil Marari, one of the terrorists who carried out the public lynching and murder of two IDF reservists in Ramallah at the beginning of the Second Intifada will be released from prison in Israel immediately.

According to the report by Channel 10, Marari is currently serving a sentence for lynching and murder. However, over the years a problem with the evidence against him emerged, and the charges were changed to firing a gun at people and possession of a weapon without a permit - the maximum sentence for which is 11 years.

A plea bargain was signed Wednesday in which Marari was sentenced to 11 years in prison. As a result, the Israel Prison Service ordered his immediate release from prison.

The lynching, which shocked Israelis, occurred on October 12, 2000, the day after Yom Kippur, when an Arab mob attacked two IDF reservists, Yossi Avrahami and Vadim Nurzhitz, who had accidentally entered Ramallah. The reservists were beaten, stabbed and tortured until they were dead. Their bodies were then further mutilated.

The documentation of the event was published on Italian television, despite attempts by the Palestinian Authority to conceal any evidence of the gruesome murders.