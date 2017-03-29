Work week to be shortened

Histadrut and employers reach agreement to reduce work week by one hour each week allow employees to take off some Sundays.

After months of discussions, the Histadrut and Israeli employers reached understandings that the working week would be shortened by one hour beginning July 11.

According to the report by Channel 2, Israeli employees would have the option to leave work one hour early one day a week or to take one Sunday off every 4-6 weeks and enjoy a long weekend without their wages being lowered.

Avi Nissenkorn, the head of the Histadrut labor federation, and Shraga Brosh, the head of the Manufacturer's Association, will meet to sign the agreement tomorrow night.

The new work week will be 42 hours. Full-time positions will be 182 hours a month instead of the 186 hours they are today. Any work over 192 hours a month will be considered overtime work.