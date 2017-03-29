Live from the UN: Stop BDS Conference

Over 2,000 representatives from various organizations, as well as pro-Israel activists, diplomats and students filled the United Nations General Assembly Hall in New York City Wednesday morning for a conference against the boycott, divestment and sanction (BDS) movement.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon, who convened the conference, opened the event by saying: "The halls of the UN are now being infiltrated by the boycott movement. The UN’s Human Rights Council is creating a blacklist of companies and corporations operating in parts of Israel. This is pure antisemitism and together with the US, our greatest ally, we will keep fighting until BDS is eliminated."

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley was the keynote speaker at the conference. "The effort to delegitimize the state of Israel being waged on college campuses and the anti-Israel obsession at the UN are one in the same. They both seek to deny Israel’s right to exist. They are both efforts to intimidate her friends and embolden her enemies. They are both extensions of an ancient hatred," Ambassador Haley said. "And how tragic is it that, of all the countries in the world to condemn for human rights violations, these voices choose to single out Israel. Iran, Syria, North Korea and other barbaric regimes are excused by the BDS movement. It makes no sense. And it has no connection to any reasonable definition of justice,” the American ambassador continued.