Attempted stabbing attack thwarted in Jerusalem

A female terrorist attempted to stab a group of police officers near Damascus Gate near the Old City of Jerusalem Wednesday afternoon.
According to preliminary reports, the terrorist emerged from the Old City through Damascus Gate. When she identified the police officers, she approached them and pulled out a knife.
The terrorist was shot and subdued before she could harm anyone else. Magen David Adom EMTs pronounced her dead at the scene. No further injuries were reported
Tags:terrorism, Knife Attack, Damascus Gate