Secret weapons factories uncovered across Judea and Samaria

Security forces discover three makeshift factories for producing firearms used in terror attacks on Israelis.

Security forces uncovered three secret weapons factories across Judea and Samaria overnight, as part of an ongoing effort to crack down on the production and distribution of weapons used in terror attacks against Israelis.

During raids on the illegal weapons factories early Wednesday morning, Israeli security forces seized equipment used in the production of makeshift firearms, including five lathes, as well as a number of guns and gun parts.

One building which housed an illegal weapons factory was sealed by the IDF following the raids.

The overnight operations were a joint effort of the IDF and Shin Bet internal security agency, who together have shut down 12 such gun factories since the beginning of 2017 and confiscated more than 110 illegal firearms. In 2016, Israeli security forces closed 43 illegal weapons factories and confiscated more than 450 firearms.

In a separate series of operations overnight, the IDF, Border Police, Judea and Samaria District Police, and Shin Bet internal security agency, nabbed six wanted terrorists in Judea and Samaria.

Five of the suspects are wanted for their alleged involvement in terror attacks on Israeli civilians and security forces.