Israel and Nicaragua renew diplomatic ties

South American country and Israel renew diplomatic ties that were cut off in 2010.

The Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday night that the South American country of Nicaragua and Israel have renewed diplomatic relations, nearly seven years after they were cut off.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu hinted at the move earlier on Tuesday, as he spoke at a ceremony in memory of the late presidents and prime ministers of the State of Israel.

"Today we are blessed with reciprocal relations with more than 160 countries, and this number is growing. Next week another country will announce the establishment of relations with the State of Israel," Netanyahu said.

Relations between Israel and Nicaragua were severed following the Mavi Marmara flotilla in 2010 and Israel's refusal to comply with Nicaraguan demands on the matter.

"The illegal Israeli action in international waters is a flagrant violation of international law," Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega said at the time.

Nicaragua is known for its alliance with Iran, which in the past established a Hezbollah terrorist training base in northern Nicaragua.

It has also previously expressed support for the Palestinian Authority.