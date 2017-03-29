Watch: Woman attacked at haredi protest

Woman who accidentally wandered onto scene of haredi demonstration in Jerusalem attacked by protesters.

A young woman who accidentally wandered onto the scene of a haredi demonstration in Jerusalem on Tuesday evening was attacked by the protesters before police officers were able to rescue her.

A Channel 2 News crew who was at the scene caught the incident on camera.

The haredim gathered on Jerusalem’s Malchei Yisrael Street, the main street connecting the haredi neighborhoods in central Jerusalem, for a protest against the arrests of several haredi youth who did not show up to the IDF draft office and were defined, as a result, as “deserters”.