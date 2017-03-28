'Bennett doesn't want us because we're too right-wing'

The National Union faction of the Jewish Home party conducted an event in honor of the Pesach holiday in the presence of party members. Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel, the head of the party, called on the Jewish Home party headed by Naftali Bennett to unite with the National Union and "present a true innovation."

Ariel discussed a number of issues facing Israel, with the settlement issue the first and foremost. He stated that "as opposed to what people might think, the challenges facing those who wish to establish new communities are very significant. The new community of Amona has not yet been established despite promises to the contrary. From what we understand, the talks with the US are moving towards a situation in which construction will not be automatically acceptable. Even the thousands of units which were approved for construction are still stuck. We are aware of this and endeavoring to improve the situation and I hope things will move in the near future."

Ariel added that "the problem of Shabbat in the public arena has not yet been solved despite its being assigned to [Interior Minister] Aryeh Deri. At present the Supreme Court is addressing the issue and it is not simple at all. The solution for Shabbat [observance] is Sunday as an additional day of rest. This is possible and now the question is how technically to implement it. There are also issues of kashrut which require us to maintain a strong and steadfast approach."

Ariel said he was concerned that elections might occur due to the broadcasting corporation crisis and added that "elections now are a danger to governance, a danger to the right wing and superfluous."

As for the relationship with the Jewish Home party, Ariel said that "the public truly want us to continue as a joint list at the next elections but unfortunately the answer we are hearing from the head of the Jewish Home party is that he does not want to run with the National Home because we are too right-wing and too religious for him. We must therefore prepare to run alone and at the same time not relinquish the possibility of a union with the Jewish Home."

MK Betzalel Smotrich reinforced Ariel's words and said that unity with the Jewish Home party should not come at the expense of the National Union's values.

The party also welcomed 20 new Central Committee members from the haredi branch which was recently set up.