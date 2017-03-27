'The Palestinians are evading the truth'

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely addressed the AIPAC lobby in Washington and praised the US for changing its approach to the UN.

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely addressed the AIPAC conference in Washington and said that the direction taken by the American administration regarding the UN signifies a new era. She praised the impressive work of America's UN ambassador Nikki Haley and added: "The situation in which the UN Human Rights Council is run by dictators is absurd."

With regard to a possible solution to the Arab-Israel conflict Hotovely said that the source of the conflict is the Palestinian conviction that they are refugees since 1948. "The Palestinian ethos is built on negating the right of Israel to exist and therefore 25 years of attempts [at peace] have failed because they did not address the real issue."

The deputy minister presented a number of new ideas regarding the possibilities of peace in the region including the concept of a regional solution in which Egypt and Jordan also take part in a comprehensive peace plan.

Hotovely will meet with congressional representatives during the rest of Monday.