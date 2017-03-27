Was agent provocateur behind ISIS attack in Texas?

A CBS investigation reveals that FBI agent was associated with ISIS attackers and even encouraged them before attack to "tear up Texas."

A CBS investigation revealed that an FBI agent was present on the scene of an attack by ISIS supporters in Texas and and may even have encouraged the attack.

The attack occurred in the city of Garland, Texason the 3rd of May, 2015. On the same day an event sponsered by the anti-Islamic activist Pamela Geller took place at the Conference Center in the town. Geller presented prizes in a contest involving drawing cartoons of Mohammed. The contest was supposed to be a protest of the massacre which occurred previously in the headquarters of French magazine Charlie Hebdo, after it published caricatures of Mohammed.

Two terrorists managed to shoot a policeman in the leg but were neutralized by another policeman and eventually eliminated by Special Police Forces.

It has now been revealed that an FBI agent who was associated with one of the terrorists,Elton Simpson, was present at the site of the attack. The same agent, who was working undercover posing as an Islamic radical, had sent an SMS to one of the attackers three weeks previously, urging him to "tear up Texas". Simpson responded "Bro, you don't have to say that... I know what happened in Paris..No need to be direct."

The agent did not just send the SMS but also was in a car right behind the attackers and took a picture of the policeman injured in the foot moments before the attack. The agent did not try to prevent the attack and after the attack attempted to flee the scene but was arrested by local police.

The CBS investigation posed the question: Did the FBI know of the ISIS attack before it took place and did not try to prevent it? The laconic answer received from the FBI was that "there was no advance knowledge of a plot to attack the cartoon drawing contest in Garland,Texas."

