Congressional Democrats call for two-state solution

187 of 193 House Democrats sign J Street letter calling for establishment of Palestinian state. Letter to be shown at AIPAC conference.

A decisive majority of Congress Democrats signed a letter requiring the White House to reaffirm that US policy in the Middle East is based on support for the "two-state solution" between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea.

One hundred and eighty-seven of the 193 Democratic House members signed the letter sent to President Donald Trump on Friday. The letter was sent on the eve of the AIPAC conference, and was signed by two Republican congressmen.

The letter was conceived by Jewish left-wing group J Street, co-sponsored by Congressmen David Price of North Carolina and Jerry Connolly of Virginia.

"We believe that the outcome of one state may destroy the Jewish and democratic character of Israel, prevent the Palestinians from realizing their legitimate aspirations, and may leave the Israelis and Palestinians entangled in an endless and unresolved conflict in future generations," it said.

Given that President Trump has said he is ready for other solutions, the conference does not intend to urge its activists to promote the two-state solution, focusing instead on issues that unite Israel's Democratic and Republican supporters, including new sanctions on Iran, blocking the boycott movement against Israel, and supporting foreign aid to the Jewish state.

However, the Jerusalem Post quoted a senior AIPAC official as saying that the conference would include "messages" that would emphasize the two-state solution.

Of the 21 Jewish Democrats in the House of Representatives, all but one - Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey - signed the letter. Last year, the Republican convention canceled the clause in the party platform calling for a two-state solution.