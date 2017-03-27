Pro-Israel Palestinian Arab confronts anti-Israel Jews

'I am Palestinian, but I stand with Israel,' says Sandra Solomon at pro-Israel demonstration outside of AIPAC conference.

Anti-Israel demonstrators associated with the IfNotNow organization protested outside of the AIPAC conference in Washington DC on Sunday, blasting the Netanyahu government, Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, and AIPAC’s support for Israel.

The protesters included a large contingent of far-left Jewish radicals, including IfNotNow founder Simone Zimmerman, who served as Jewish outreach coordinator for Bernie Sanders’ Democratic primary bid in 2016.

A counter-demonstration of pro-Israel activists faced off against the IfNotNow protesters and included delegations from across the US and Canada.

One pro-Israel demonstrators who traveled from Toronto to show her support for Israel and challenge the anti-Zionist agitators was Sandra Solomon, a self-described pro-Israel Palestinian.

A Canadian human rights activist born in Samaria and raised in Saudi Arabia, Solomon was born into a religious Muslim family, but has since left the faith, becoming an advocate against Islamism and the spread of radical Islam.

Solomon spoke out during the IfNotNow demonstration and pro-Israel counter-demonstration in front of the AIPAC conference Sunday, calling the claim that Israel occupies Arab land “a lie”.

“I am Palestinian, but I stand with Israel”, Solomon said. “We are the Arabs. We occupy the land of the Jews. This Jewish land. It’s going to be there for ever and ever. I used to be a Muslim. They taught me to hate Israel and the Jewish people. There is no Palestine. It’s a lie. They are using Palestine just to kill the Jewish people. Just to hate the Jews. They teach me to ‘purify al-Aqsa mosque from the filthy Jews’. Palestinians are liars.”

Solomon drew national attention in Canada earlier this year with a series of interviews and web videos decrying what she called the Islamization of the West. Following the release of the videos, several Canadian imams called for Solomon to be executed “for blasphemy”.