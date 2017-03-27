Sisi meets WJC leader

Egyptian President meets Ronald Lauder in Cairo, ahead of his visit to Washington.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi on Sunday met the head of the World Jewish Congress, Ronald Lauder, in Cairo.

Presidential spokesman Alaa Youssef said, according to the Al-Ahram newspaper, that the meeting reflects Egypt’s keenness on communicating with all parts of American society on boosting bilateral understanding of the current challenges faced by the region.

Sisi reportedly stressed the strong and strategic ties binding Egypt and the United States, assuring more cooperation during the upcoming period on all levels.

Lauder expressed his appreciation for Egypt's role in maintaining stability and peace in the Middle East and its efforts to combat terrorism.

The meeting between the two comes ahead of Sisi’s visit to Washington next month, where he will meet with President Donald Trump.

The trip will be Sisi's first state visit to the United States since being elected president in 2014. Former President Barack Obama had never extended a formal invitation to Sisi.

Lauder stressed at Sunday’s meeting that Sisi’s upcoming visit to the United States will contribute to enhancing bilateral and strategic relations amid the global war against terrorism, according to Al-Ahram.

Sisi and Trump are expected to discuss efforts to restart stalled peace talks between Israel and the Palestinian Authority. Egypt has been among the leaders in the efforts to restart the talks.

Sisi several months ago urged Israelis and Palestinian Arabs to seize what he said was a "real opportunity" for peace and hailed his own country's peace deal with Israel.

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry made a rare visit to Israel this past July, during which he met with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and stressed that his country is committed “to supporting a just, comprehensive and sustainable resolution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict”.