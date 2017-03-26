Atlantic City Shabbat 'a lighthouse of Judaism'

Arutz Sheva holds joint Shabbat with Chabad of Atlantic City's Stockton University.

Ido Ben Porat, | updated: 15:39

A lighthouse of Judaism
Eliran Aharon

Arutz Sheva held a Shabbat (Sabbath) focused on Judaism and Israel, together with Chabad emissary Rabbi Meir Rapoport and the University of Stockton located near Atlantic CIty, New Jersey.

Prayers and dancing were held on Shabbat in Rabbi Rapoport's home.

After the Shabbat evening meal on Friday night, a special "tisch" (gathering) was held for university students which focused on the security situation in Israel in light of the Arab-Israeli conflict. The leaders also explained the existential threat to Israel which a Palestinian state would create, as well as the importance of immigration to Israel and fighting the BDS movement.

On Saturday night, a musical havdalah (end of Shabbat) ceremony was held, followed by a "Melaveh Malkah" meal, which ended the celebrations.

This Chabad house was opened with the help and generosity of Mr George Rohr.

