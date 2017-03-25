Man found dead in Jerusalem mikve

A 60-year-old man was found dead in a mikve in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Mekor Baruch on Saturday morning.

Paramedics who were called to the scene found the man had no heartbeat and was not breathing, and were forced to declare his death.

Hatzalah volunteer Moshe Cohen said, "I was called to the scene by Magen David Adom, just after 4 a.m., to aid a man without a heartbeat or respiratory activity in the mikve.

"When I arrived, the man was still in the water. After checking a bit, I carefully extracted him with help from a civilian. Unfortunately, the MDA paramedics and I had nothing else to do, and we were forced to declare the victim's death."