Jay Shapiro thinks that US President Trump made a lot of pro-Israel statements in his campaign but has yet to follow through.

What to expect from the Trump Administration? Jay Shapiro claims that US President Trump has acted with lightning speed to start implementing his pre-election promises.

However, the move of the US embassy to Jerusalem has hit an inexplicable snag. Is this indicative of the president's lack of understanding of the complex Middle East?





Loading....





Click here to download the podcast