Israeli murdered in Costa Rica

Media outlets in Costa Rica reported on Thursday that a 40-year-old Israeli was shot dead in the neighborhood of Savannah in the capital of San Jose.

Police forces who were called to the scene discovered the body of the Israeli in his car, the reports said. An initial investigation has determined he was shot from a passing vehicle.

Local police are continuing to investigate the incident.

The Foreign Ministry confirmed the incident and said it was working to bring the man's body for burial in Israel.

Rabbi Yitzchak Prober, the Chief Rabbi of Costa Rica, said that "the Jewish community is in contact with the family and helping them with everything they need, and we are in contact with the authorities in order to expedite the release of the body as soon as possible in accordance with local laws."

Earlier this week, an Israeli man in his early 30s was shot in a residential area in the city of Cleveland, Ohio.

Local media outlets said the victim was spotted by a woman who was coming to check out a house for rent in the neighborhood.

Witnesses said a suspicious individual was spotted walking down the street moments before the shots were fired.