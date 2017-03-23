

Is Aliyah upsetting the Arabs? The Aliyah show team are joined by William Langan, a death camp liberator and renowned expert on the PLO. Contact Editor David Lev and Dr. Sam Minskoff,

Jeremy Fournée for The Jewish Agency for Israel French family makes Aliyah In this on-going series we explore the truth behind Israel's peace partner, before looking into whether Jewish immigration to Israel is the culprit for stalled negotiations.



