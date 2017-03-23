In this on-going series we explore the truth behind Israel's peace partner, before looking into whether Jewish immigration to Israel is the culprit for stalled negotiations.
Is Aliyah upsetting the Arabs?
The Aliyah show team are joined by William Langan, a death camp liberator and renowned expert on the PLO.
David Lev and Dr. Sam Minskoff, 23/03/17 22:41
French family makes Aliyah
Jeremy Fournée for The Jewish Agency for Israel
