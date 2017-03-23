It's final: David Friedman confirmed as Ambassador to Israel

Senate votes to confirm Trump's nominee, David Friedman, as US Ambassador to Israel.

The US Senate voted Thursday to confirm President Trump's pick for US Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman.

The tally for the final vote was 52 in favor of confirmation and 46 against in a largely party-line vote. Just two Democrats, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Bob Menendez of New Jersey, crossed party lines to vote in favor of confirmation.

Two Republican senators, Rand Paul of Kentucky and John Isakson, did not participate in the vote.

On March 9th the Senate Foreign Relations Committee narrowly approved Friedman’s nomination, 12-9, with all 11 Republicans plus Menendez voting in favor, while 9 of the 10 Democrats voted against.

Israel’s Ambassador to the United States, Ron Dermer, took to Twitter to congratulate Friedman following the vote.

“Congratulations to David Friedman! Looking forward to working closely with you to make the US-Israel alliance stronger than ever.”

Friedman, who chairs the American Friends of Beit El organization, has been a staunch supporter of the Jewish community in Judea and Samaria.

Friedman's nomination was strongly opposed by the far-left NGO J Street, as well as the Union for Reform Judaism, both of which lobbied the Senate not to confirm Friedman as ambassador.