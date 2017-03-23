Netanyahu: Britain, Israel facing same terror threat

Prime Minister condemns London attack, says Israelis were first to face this type of terrorism.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu strongly condemned the deadly terror attack in London on Wednesday, which took place within the security parameter of the British parliament.

In a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office Thursday afternoon, Netanyahu sent his condolences to the families of the three victims murdered in the combination ramming and stabbing attack.

The Prime Minister also wished the 40 wounded a speedy recovery.

Netanyahu noted the similarities between Wednesday’s attack and the wave of lone-wolf terror attacks combining stabbings with ramming attacks Israel faced from late 2015 through the first half of 2016.

"The citizens of Israel were among the first to face the challenge of vehicular ramming and stabbing attacks. We must stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the citizens of Britain and the entire civilized world against radical Islamic terrorism."

Earlier on Thursday, the ISIS-affiliated media outlet Amaq issued a statement claiming the terrorist killed during Wednesday’s rampage was a “soldier of ISIS”.

British Prime Minister Theresa May revealed Thursday morning that the perpetrator of the attack was British-born and had a record of involvement in violent Islamist extremism.

No further details on the identity of the terrorist have been released.