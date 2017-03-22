Heads of Eli paramilitary academy called to hearing

The director-general of the Defense Ministry, General Udi Adam sent a letter to the heads of the Eli paramilitary academy ordering them to attend a hearing. The letter stated that the Defense Minister intends to remove the Eli academy from the list of recognized hesder yeshivot [yeshivot which legally defer army service for religious studies] unless Rabbi Yigal Levinstein's employment as a teacher and educator there will be terminated.

The hearing will take place on Thursday next week.

Adam wrote that "the acrimonious and continued recriminations by Rabbi Levinstein against women serving in the IDF and other sectors serving in the army cause great harm to the IDF and those serving in it as well as harming IDF values, the authority of the officers and the cohesiveness of the army.

"Rabbi Levinstein's inclusion among the staff of the yeshiva raises the concern that the students in the yeshiva who are also soldiers serving in the IDF are exposed to the above views which harm the goals of the studies in the yeshiva which is supposed to educate to a full and significant service in the IDF and to respect for the IDF military commanders and those serving in it."

Adam added that Rabbi Levinstein's statements should not have been made to students in a hesder yeshiva or paramilitary academy, both from the point of view of their content and their style of presentation. He referred to a conversation he had with Rabbi Levinstein after he termed LGBT as "deviants" and complained that Rabbi Levinstein was continuing with his controversial statements.

Adam also said that Liberman intends to cancel the unique status of Eli as opposed to other paramilitary academies. At present Eli has no restriction on the number of army deferrals within its institutions whereas other acadamies maintain a specific number of deferrals and Liberman believes this harms equality within the paramilitary frameworks.