West accepts Syrian refugees, only pro-Caliphate elements remain

Nonie Darwish - Egyptian-American human rights activist and Director of "Former Muslims United" – says that the West is giving a dangerously peaceful message to Islam, one that threatens "U.S. citizens, Western freedoms and democracy."

Writing for the Washington-based Gatestone Institute, Darwish says that the West's conciliatory approach to the Muslim Brotherhood and extremist Islam, including the near-blanket acceptance of Muslim refugees, gives the following message to moderate Muslims:

"There is nothing that [you] or anyone else should fear from the possible infiltration of radical Islam! Look at us, Western governments! We are bringing in refugees who cannot be vetted even if they are ISIS infiltrators. Although the Muslim Brotherhood is illegal and considered a terrorist organization in several Muslim countries, we in the West do not mind them at all… See how we are courageous, self-confident and free of 'Islamophobia!'"

Darwish's father was an Egyptian colonel who founded the fedayeen terrorist groups in Egypt that murdered many Israelis in the early 1950's. Though her father was ultimately assassinated by Israel, Darwish does not blame Israel.

"They killed my father because the fedayeen were killing Israelis. They killed my father because when I was growing up, we had to recite poetry pledging jihad against Israel," she said.

The first U.S. reaction after 9/11, Darwish writes, "should have been to stop visas from all majority-Muslim countries, except for those of utmost importance. But our politicians' hands were tied - not by fear of a backlash from Islamic countries, which probably expected a U.S. boycott, but by fear of a backlash from the Western media and Western progressives."

She says that former Pres. Obama continued this mistake when he honored the Muslim Brotherhood in Cairo at his first major speech as president by seating its leaders as his guests of honor in the first rows. The less-radical Islamist military form of governments in the Middle East were left out and thus weakened.

"Then-Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, who had a murky relationship with the Muslim Brotherhood, got the message," Darwish explained. "He did not attend. Soon after, the Muslim Brotherhood officially took control of the Egyptian government for the first time in history – until 22 million Egyptians had to undergo a bloody counter-revolution to restore normalcy to their lives.

"By embracing the Muslim Brotherhood as not dangerous… and by bringing in [unvetted Middle Eastern] refugees," Darwish writes, "we are [telling] moderate Muslims in the Middle East: Citizens in the West are not even bothering to protect their free system from being conquered by sharia-lovers, so perhaps the dreams of the Caliphate are not that bad after all."

By taking in all the Syrian refugees, she continues, the West is also emptying Syria of any kind of resistance to the Caliphate (ISIS).

"The West's compassion… will end up leaving only the radicals to rule unopposed in Syria and Iraq," Darwish said. "A US foreign policy that recommends absorbing unvetted Muslim refugees has been advocated as compassion, but in fact it is gross negligence and reckless endangerment to U.S. citizens, Western freedoms and democracy.

"Tough love is badly needed when dealing with the Muslim world. We must say: No, we cannot accept your jihadist aspirations. … Before you send your refugees, you must end your 'us against them' jihadist culture. The civilized world no longer finds your aspirations for an Islamic Caliphate tolerable."